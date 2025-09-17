Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,290,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 880,394 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 22.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 62,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 259,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNIT stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Uniti Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

