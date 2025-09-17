Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Loop Capital upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $25.02, but opened at $26.12. Loop Capital now has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Upbound Group shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 100,791 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,653 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $42,812.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,373.29. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 414.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 179.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

