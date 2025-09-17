Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of UE opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 62.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,422 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,949,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after buying an additional 624,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 284,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

