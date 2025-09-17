Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.42 and last traded at C$7.52. Approximately 10,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 2,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Urbana Stock Down 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.42.

Urbana Company Profile

The Corporations objectives are to seek out and invest in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. For the foreseeable future, the strategy of Urbana is to continue to search for and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation within the financial services industry.

