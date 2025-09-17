Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.08.
About Vallourec
