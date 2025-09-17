Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,500 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VLOUF opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $20.08.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.