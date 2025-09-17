Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Receives $42.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.7692.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $43.74.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis acquired 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, for a total transaction of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 19.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Valvoline by 68.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

