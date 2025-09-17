Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $254.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $287.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

