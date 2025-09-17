Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 7.8%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
