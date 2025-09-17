Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,663 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 102.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

VLTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

