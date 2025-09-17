Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.6923.

VERX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Vertex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vertex from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22. Vertex has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 7.09%.The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Vertex’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $508,337.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 173,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,127.76. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,767 shares of company stock valued at $836,367. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,398,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,632,000 after purchasing an additional 974,530 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,293,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,054,000 after purchasing an additional 939,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

