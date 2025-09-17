Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

VSCO stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,989,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,065 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,586.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,400 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 288,629 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

