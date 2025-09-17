Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 245.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 331,701 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $359,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $675.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. Bank of America raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,254,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,411.09. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,875.88. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,382 shares of company stock valued at $388,550. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

