Vodafone Group PLC $VOD Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 182,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 152,462 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Vodafone Group Stock Down 0.3%

Vodafone Group stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.65. Vodafone Group PLC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

