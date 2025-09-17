Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Evercore ISI

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VNO opened at $42.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 48.49%.The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $665,094,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,034,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,209,000 after acquiring an additional 105,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,775,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,239,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,120,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.