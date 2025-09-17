Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 80 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.21.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $284.84 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.86%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

