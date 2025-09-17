Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Owens Corning Inc $OC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,606 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,651,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of OC stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

