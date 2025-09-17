Voya Investment Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stake in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,008,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,978,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in SBA Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $186.81 and a 52 week high of $252.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

