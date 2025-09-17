Voya Investment Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $106.89.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,516,059.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,829 shares in the company, valued at $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

