Voya Investment Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 628,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,039 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amentum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amentum by 108.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amentum by 380.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amentum by 78.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Amentum by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

