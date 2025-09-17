Voya Investment Management LLC Has $11.96 Million Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Humana by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Humana by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,351,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE HUM opened at $272.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.79 and its 200-day moving average is $257.30. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $206.87 and a one year high of $324.38.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.85 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Humana from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

