Voya Investment Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of ResMed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Trading Up 0.6%

RMD stock opened at $272.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.42. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

