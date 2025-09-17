Voya Investment Management LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $330.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 226.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $344.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

