Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI opened at $117.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.04. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,560.91. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock worth $380,566 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

