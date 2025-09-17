Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 159.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.28. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $207.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,924,382.80. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock worth $7,487,943 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

