Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,313 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.66.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $265.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.90. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $243.85 and a one year high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

