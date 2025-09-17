Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 54,668 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $12,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 62.9% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,546,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 597,410 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 248.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 294,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 210,350 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 11.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,846,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 186,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.95. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,416.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 530,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,961,920. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 51,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $1,674,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,480,732 shares in the company, valued at $48,612,431.56. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,069 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

