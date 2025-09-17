Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,345 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 4.5%

CSL opened at $339.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.65 and its 200-day moving average is $373.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $311.41 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

