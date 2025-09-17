Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,962 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,176,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,081,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,740,000 after acquiring an additional 856,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $34,525,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,739,000 after acquiring an additional 583,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKX. Zacks Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.46.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

