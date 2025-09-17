Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,410 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Celsius by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Celsius by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 143,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $7,327,287.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 895,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,827,083.80. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 991,470 shares of company stock valued at $47,307,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.