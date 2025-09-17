Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IQVIA by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $77,096,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $76,328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 27,448.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,286,000 after acquiring an additional 385,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $248.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.