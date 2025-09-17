Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 104,339 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,339 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

NYSE ONTO opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $228.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

