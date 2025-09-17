Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 15,954 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,755,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $511,631,000 after acquiring an additional 390,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,443,000 after acquiring an additional 291,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $272.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. This represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

