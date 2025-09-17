Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 23,761 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,761 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 647,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.73. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,001.60. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

