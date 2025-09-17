Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,912 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amdocs by 382.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.