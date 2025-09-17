Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 602,443 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 86.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 602,443 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 67.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,023,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 173,100 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $21,812,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 980,295 shares in the company, valued at $123,526,972.95. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,527,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,204,568 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL opened at $127.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

