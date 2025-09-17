Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 61,012,968 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,012,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,167,000 after acquiring an additional 75,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 738,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,234 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

