Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $291.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

