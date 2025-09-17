Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

