Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Cowen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.78. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 17,337,453 shares traded.

WBD has been the subject of several other research reports. Huber Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,725,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,600. This trade represents a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,848,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $96,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $97,951,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $77,896,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.