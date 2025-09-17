Waste Management, Inc. $WM Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.18.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $214.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

