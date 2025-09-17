WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WCFB stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 241.0%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

