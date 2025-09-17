Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Melius started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weatherford International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Weatherford International has a 52 week low of $36.74 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 34.87% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

