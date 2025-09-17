WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBTN

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Up 39.0%

Shares of WBTN opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01 and a beta of 1.34. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.63 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBTN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 966.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 823,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 746,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,033,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WEBTOON Entertainment by 1,312.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 208,962 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,271,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.