Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

Shares of BLDR opened at $137.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.88. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

