Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $421.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

