Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.68.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $201.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.11, for a total value of $23,081,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,008,788.94. This represents a 40.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $810,047,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $633,068,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,951,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,895,000 after buying an additional 2,862,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18,802.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,292,000 after buying an additional 2,397,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

