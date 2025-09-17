Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.24.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $11.74 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The mining company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.