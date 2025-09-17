Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Get Nucor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $143.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $856,792,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $479,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $141,216,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $123,145,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.