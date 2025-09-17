Wells Fargo & Company Increases Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $150.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $127.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.01 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,088,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,227,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,560,964,000 after buying an additional 1,273,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,397,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,967,000 after buying an additional 1,021,865 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

