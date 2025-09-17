Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4,200.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,315.10.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $4,217.47 on Monday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,008.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,786.61.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. The trade was a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 21.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 71.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 130.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $1,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

